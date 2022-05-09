Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Reduced by B. Riley

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.11). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $2.22 on Monday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 219.06% and a negative net margin of 99.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

