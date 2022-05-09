Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Lifted by KeyCorp

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.53. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SEAS. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.90.

SEAS stock opened at $60.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.45. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $41.94 and a one year high of $76.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.74.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 2,323.61%. The business had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $26,828.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $137,556.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,800 shares of company stock worth $1,957,859 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,953,000 after acquiring an additional 149,454 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,493,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,581,000 after acquiring an additional 48,511 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,844,000 after acquiring an additional 452,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,764,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,253,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,282,000 after buying an additional 205,490 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

