Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Skillz in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Skillz’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Get Skillz alerts:

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.19). Skillz had a negative net margin of 70.05% and a negative return on equity of 41.55%. The company had revenue of $93.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skillz currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

NYSE SKLZ opened at $1.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.01. Skillz has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $24.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Skillz by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832,795 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Skillz by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,089,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253,320 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Skillz by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,531,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,937 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Skillz by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,535,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Skillz by 659.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,479,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,350 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Skillz news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer bought 101,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $248,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry Sloan acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz (Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.