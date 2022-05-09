Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Decreased by Analyst

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Teladoc Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.58). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.85) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TDOC. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $78.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.79.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $33.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.71. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $174.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,466,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,150,000 after purchasing an additional 544,733 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $998,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,756 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $839,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,508 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $458,235,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.