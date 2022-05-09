Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s FY2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.62 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

TXRH has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.24.

Shares of TXRH opened at $83.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.12. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $69.54 and a twelve month high of $105.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 41.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 254,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after acquiring an additional 74,415 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,147,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 518.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 142,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after acquiring an additional 119,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 14.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after acquiring an additional 18,154 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 6.8% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 2,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $229,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $359,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,799 shares of company stock worth $872,001 over the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 50.14%.

About Texas Roadhouse (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.