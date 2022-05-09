Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Lifted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s FY2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.24.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $83.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $69.54 and a fifty-two week high of $105.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.35 and a 200 day moving average of $86.12.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.14%.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $359,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 2,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $229,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,799 shares of company stock valued at $872,001 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 84,178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

