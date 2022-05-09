Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Thryv Holdings, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Thryv in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. B. Riley also issued estimates for Thryv’s FY2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Get Thryv alerts:

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $308.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.85 million. Thryv had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thryv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.09.

Shares of Thryv stock opened at $25.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $866.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.38. Thryv has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $42.99.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,987,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,168,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,210,560 shares of company stock valued at $64,315,435 in the last three months. Insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 23.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 3.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thryv (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.