Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trane Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TT. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.31.

Shares of TT opened at $134.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.27 and its 200-day moving average is $170.94. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $131.48 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

