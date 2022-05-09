Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Trisura Group Ltd. Lowered by National Bank Financial (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.75.

Shares of TSU opened at C$35.34 on Monday. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$29.12 and a twelve month high of C$49.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.53. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$106.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$102.00 million.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

