Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Tutor Perini Co. Increased by B. Riley (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tutor Perini in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tutor Perini’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $952.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Tutor Perini stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $498.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.32. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPC. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 15,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,021,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 36,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

