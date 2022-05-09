Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Verisk Analytics, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Verisk Analytics in a report released on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.49. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.31 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.91 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.80.

VRSK stock opened at $185.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.42. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $167.37 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total transaction of $98,358.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,644 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,104.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,496. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

