Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Decreased by Analyst

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of VICI Properties in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.84 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.73.

VICI stock opened at $28.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average of $28.53. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $33.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 62.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 139.4% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

In other news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 89.44%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

