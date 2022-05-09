Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Decreased by Edison Inv. Res (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Edison Inv. Res reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

WPM has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NYSE WPM opened at $44.15 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $36.39 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.71.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

