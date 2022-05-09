Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Yum! Brands, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Yum! Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.31.

NYSE:YUM opened at $115.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.70. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $111.63 and a 52 week high of $139.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.4% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 162.9% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 168.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 76,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after buying an additional 48,091 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

