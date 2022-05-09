Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.89% of Quaker Chemical worth $36,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 499,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,329,000 after buying an additional 35,638 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 291,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,106,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 53,578.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 211,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,170,000 after purchasing an additional 211,101 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 209,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KWR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

NYSE KWR opened at $164.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.70. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $149.85 and a 52 week high of $276.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

