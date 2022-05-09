Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is based in LOWELL, Mass. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rapid Micro Biosystems from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPID opened at $5.01 on Friday. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $27.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 177.70% and a negative net margin of 316.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Inese Lowenstein acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,786,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,120,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,435,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,465,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

