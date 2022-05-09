Raymond James Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Hydro One Limited (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Hydro One in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.
Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter.
Hydro One stock opened at C$34.90 on Monday. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$29.13 and a 12 month high of C$36.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$33.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.37%.
About Hydro One
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.
