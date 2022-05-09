Raymond James Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Hydro One Limited (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Hydro One in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hydro One to an “underperform” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. CSFB downgraded Hydro One from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.88.

Hydro One stock opened at C$34.90 on Monday. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$29.13 and a 12 month high of C$36.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$33.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.37%.

About Hydro One (Get Rating)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.