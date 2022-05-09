Raymond James Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Hydro One Limited (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hydro One in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB cut Hydro One from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hydro One to an “underperform” rating and set a C$34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.88.

H opened at C$34.90 on Monday. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$29.13 and a 12 month high of C$36.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is presently 65.37%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

