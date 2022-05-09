Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla. “

Get Redwire alerts:

Shares of NYSE RDW opened at $6.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48. Redwire has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Redwire in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,075,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Redwire in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,852,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Redwire in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in Redwire by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 217,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 116,600 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Redwire in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers space commercialization, digitally engineered spacecraft, and space domain awareness and resiliency technology solutions; advanced sensors and components; and on-orbit servicing, assembly, and manufacturing solutions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwire (RDW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.