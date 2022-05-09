REGENXBIO Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($1.56) Per Share (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of REGENXBIO in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.56) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.45). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.50) EPS.
REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $2.39. The company had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 21.38%. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 1759.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $22.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $955.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.12. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $46.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average is $30.37.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after acquiring an additional 204,340 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.
About REGENXBIO (Get Rating)
REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.
