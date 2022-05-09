REGENXBIO Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($1.56) Per Share (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of REGENXBIO in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.56) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.45). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.50) EPS.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $2.39. The company had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 21.38%. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 1759.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet raised REGENXBIO from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.88.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $22.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $955.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.12. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $46.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average is $30.37.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after acquiring an additional 204,340 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

