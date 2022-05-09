Research Analysts Set Expectations for Yum! Brands, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yum! Brands in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on YUM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.31.

YUM opened at $115.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $111.63 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.