Reviewing Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) and Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Battalion Oil and Murphy Oil are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Battalion Oil and Murphy Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Battalion Oil -9.93% 37.64% 4.74% Murphy Oil 4.06% 7.27% 2.90%

Battalion Oil has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murphy Oil has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Battalion Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.4% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Battalion Oil shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Battalion Oil and Murphy Oil’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Battalion Oil $285.20 million 1.09 -$28.32 million ($1.78) -10.69 Murphy Oil $2.30 billion 2.59 -$73.66 million $0.64 59.80

Battalion Oil has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Murphy Oil. Battalion Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Murphy Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Battalion Oil and Murphy Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Battalion Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A Murphy Oil 0 3 4 0 2.57

Murphy Oil has a consensus target price of $50.14, suggesting a potential upside of 31.02%. Given Murphy Oil’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Murphy Oil is more favorable than Battalion Oil.

Summary

Murphy Oil beats Battalion Oil on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Battalion Oil Company Profile

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held interests in 40,400 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas. It also had estimated proved reserves of approximately 95.9 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 58.7 million barrels of crude oil, 16.3 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 125.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Halcón Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

