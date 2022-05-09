Reviewing eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) & Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET)

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) and eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Safe-T Group has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eGain has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Safe-T Group and eGain’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe-T Group $10.28 million 1.81 -$13.13 million N/A N/A eGain $78.29 million 4.02 $6.96 million $0.03 333.33

eGain has higher revenue and earnings than Safe-T Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Safe-T Group and eGain, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe-T Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 eGain 0 0 1 0 3.00

Safe-T Group currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 555.74%. eGain has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.00%. Given Safe-T Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Safe-T Group is more favorable than eGain.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.9% of Safe-T Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of eGain shares are held by institutional investors. 33.3% of eGain shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Safe-T Group and eGain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe-T Group -127.67% -46.16% -37.10% eGain 1.31% 2.35% 1.04%

Summary

eGain beats Safe-T Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safe-T Group (Get Rating)

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, Hong Kong, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware and others; AdBlocker, an iOS application for an ad-free internet experience; ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and SDE, which is designed to unify various data exchange scenarios of an organization. The company also provides Proxy solutions consisting of static and dynamic residential proxy network cloud services, data center proxy network cloud services, and data collection API cloud services; Proxy-in-a-Box, an on-premise solution of private proxy access network for customers who wish to deploy and maintain their own proxy network; and Premium dedicated static residential proxies, a solution that creates a dedicated static IP for each user. It offers its products through resellers, distributors, and internet service providers. The company serves finance, healthcare, and retail sectors; and government agencies, commercial and online companies, and educational institutions. Safe-T Group Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About eGain (Get Rating)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services. It serves customers in various industry sectors, including the financial services, telecommunications, retail, government, healthcare, and utilities. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

