Reviewing Granite City Food & Brewery (OTCMKTS:GCFB) and BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI)

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) and Granite City Food & Brewery (OTCMKTS:GCFB – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BurgerFi International and Granite City Food & Brewery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BurgerFi International $68.87 million 1.16 -$121.49 million ($7.20) -0.50 Granite City Food & Brewery N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Granite City Food & Brewery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BurgerFi International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for BurgerFi International and Granite City Food & Brewery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BurgerFi International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Granite City Food & Brewery 0 0 0 0 N/A

BurgerFi International currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 203.87%. Given BurgerFi International’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than Granite City Food & Brewery.

Risk & Volatility

BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite City Food & Brewery has a beta of -3.78, suggesting that its stock price is 478% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BurgerFi International and Granite City Food & Brewery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BurgerFi International -176.09% -5.92% -4.80% Granite City Food & Brewery N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.2% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Granite City Food & Brewery shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BurgerFi International beats Granite City Food & Brewery on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BurgerFi International Company Profile (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. Its products include burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of May 25, 2021, it operated approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc. in December 2020. BurgerFi International, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

Granite City Food & Brewery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Granite City Food & Brewery, Ltd. operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's upscale casual dining restaurants include the Granite City Food & Brewery restaurant that offers various menu items and handcrafted beers, as well as other regional craft beers; and the Cadillac Ranch All American Bar & Grill restaurant that offers American cuisine, including homemade meatloaf and pasta dishes. As of December 26, 2017, it operated 32 Granite City restaurants in 13 states; and 4 Cadillac Ranch restaurants in 4 states. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

