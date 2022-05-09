Reviewing SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) & Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) and Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SITE Centers and Hersha Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITE Centers 24.41% 6.61% 3.05% Hersha Hospitality Trust -21.97% -10.87% -3.63%

88.3% of SITE Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of SITE Centers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SITE Centers and Hersha Hospitality Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITE Centers $492.34 million 6.67 $124.93 million $0.49 31.35 Hersha Hospitality Trust $295.99 million 1.37 -$40.17 million ($2.30) -4.50

SITE Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Hersha Hospitality Trust. Hersha Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SITE Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

SITE Centers has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hersha Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SITE Centers and Hersha Hospitality Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SITE Centers 0 1 4 0 2.80 Hersha Hospitality Trust 1 4 3 0 2.25

SITE Centers currently has a consensus target price of $18.20, indicating a potential upside of 18.49%. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus target price of $11.49, indicating a potential upside of 11.16%. Given SITE Centers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SITE Centers is more favorable than Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Summary

SITE Centers beats Hersha Hospitality Trust on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SITE Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company's common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ÂHT.Â

