Reviewing Workiva (NYSE:WK) and ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI)

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) and Workiva (NYSE:WK) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

ShotSpotter has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workiva has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ShotSpotter and Workiva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShotSpotter -7.62% -6.92% -3.64% Workiva -10.43% -67.49% -5.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ShotSpotter and Workiva’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShotSpotter $58.15 million 5.51 -$4.43 million ($0.37) -71.35 Workiva $443.29 million 9.06 -$37.73 million ($0.95) -81.41

ShotSpotter has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Workiva. Workiva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ShotSpotter, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ShotSpotter and Workiva, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ShotSpotter 0 2 4 0 2.67 Workiva 0 1 4 0 2.80

ShotSpotter currently has a consensus price target of $45.75, suggesting a potential upside of 73.30%. Workiva has a consensus price target of $118.80, suggesting a potential upside of 53.61%. Given ShotSpotter’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ShotSpotter is more favorable than Workiva.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.2% of ShotSpotter shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Workiva shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of ShotSpotter shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Workiva shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ShotSpotter beats Workiva on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types. The company also provides ShotSpotter SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, corporate campuses, big-box retail, malls, and key infrastructure or transportation centers to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities of a outdoor gunfire incident and saving minutes for first responders to arrive. In addition, it offers ShotSpotter Investigate, a cloud-based investigative platform to help law enforcement agencies modernize every phase of an investigation and accelerate case work with easy-to-use software tools. Further, it provides ShotSpotter Labs, a technology to adapt and extend commercial technology to address significant wildlife and environmental issues. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications. It serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

