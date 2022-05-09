Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $83.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.97% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.20.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $71.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 81.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.69. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 142.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 248,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,101,000 after buying an additional 145,865 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,377,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 61,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after buying an additional 14,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.