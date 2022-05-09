RKL Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

RKL Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,926 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.4% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $274.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $291.34 and a 200 day moving average of $309.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.07 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

