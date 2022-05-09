Robeco Schweiz AG Buys 22,653 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,857 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,653 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $49,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,550,000. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 198,595 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $274.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $291.34 and a 200 day moving average of $309.63. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $238.07 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.37.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.