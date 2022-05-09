Rocket Lab USA (RKLB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of -0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RKLB stock opened at 6.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 8.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 8.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of 10.62. Rocket Lab USA has a 1 year low of 6.26 and a 1 year high of 21.34.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

RKLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Lab USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter worth $29,801,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 561.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552,618 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $19,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,003 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter worth $12,707,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter worth $7,712,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1,631.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,186 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 208,409 shares in the last quarter.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.