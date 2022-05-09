Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $42.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names including Rocky Outdoor Gear, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and the licensed brand, Dickies. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RCKY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rocky Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKY opened at $37.03 on Friday. Rocky Brands has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $66.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $270.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.63.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 16.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rocky Brands will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 147.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 7.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

