RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $49.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.93% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “RWE AG is among Europe’s five largest utilities. RWE is active in the generation and transmission as well as the sale and trading of electricity and gas. RWE is also active in the water business in Continental Europe. This integrated business model gives them a good position from which to take advantage of the rising demand for energy. RWE is the biggest power producer in Germany and No. 2 in the UK. RWE continues to expand its position in Central and South-Eastern Europe. Their comprehensive power plant portfolio and investment programme for the modernization and construction of new generation capacity are the basis for growing earnings in the future. RWE’s gas and oil production business is displaying above-average growth. In light of ever-higher global demand, RWE will steadily increase the share of gas it produces in-house. “

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RWEOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €64.00 ($67.37) to €60.00 ($63.16) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($50.53) to €46.50 ($48.95) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €38.30 ($40.32) to €42.50 ($44.74) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($44.21) to €52.00 ($54.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($47.37) to €50.00 ($52.63) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.01.

Shares of RWEOY stock opened at $43.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.77. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 7.94%. Analysts anticipate that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWEOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.