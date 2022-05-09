Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.84 Billion

Analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) will report $2.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.74 billion and the highest is $2.92 billion. Ryder System reported sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year sales of $11.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.22 billion to $11.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.51 billion to $12.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS.

R has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

R stock opened at $74.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $93.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.27%.

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $535,216.47. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,685.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of R. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Ryder System by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ryder System by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 335,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

