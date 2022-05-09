Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,026 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Microsoft makes up about 0.2% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ervin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,830,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Microsoft by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 852,298 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $286,625,000 after purchasing an additional 44,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infini Master Fund grew its stake in Microsoft by 323.8% during the 4th quarter. Infini Master Fund now owns 8,900 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $274.73 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $238.07 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.34 and its 200-day moving average is $309.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.37.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

