Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on research and development of genomic therapies as well as develops medicines for patient with genetic diseases. The Company’s product pipeline includes SB-525, SB-FIX, SB-318, SB-913, SB-728-T and SB-728-HSPC. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences Inc., is based in Richmond, United States. “

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $4.14 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.29 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 156.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 891,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 176,775 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 270,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.