Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Schrödinger in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.54). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Schrödinger’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schrödinger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.14.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $25.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.21. Schrödinger has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $79.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.70.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.57 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 87.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 521,739.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,262,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,088,000 after buying an additional 1,262,609 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,331,000 after purchasing an additional 654,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,736,000 after purchasing an additional 570,895 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at $19,587,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 716,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,451,000 after purchasing an additional 457,004 shares during the period. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

