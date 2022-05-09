SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SciPlay in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SciPlay’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

SCPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Macquarie set a $20.00 target price on SciPlay in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

Shares of SCPL opened at $12.51 on Monday. SciPlay has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.00.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.62. SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $154.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in SciPlay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SciPlay during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in SciPlay during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

