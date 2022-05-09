SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SciPlay in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SciPlay’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Macquarie set a $20.00 price objective on SciPlay in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

Shares of SCPL stock opened at $12.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.00. SciPlay has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $22.29.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $154.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.46 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SciPlay by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SciPlay by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. 18.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

