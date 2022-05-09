Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp.’s (NASDAQ:SGIIU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on May 16th

Seaport Global Acquisition II’s (NASDAQ:SGIIU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, May 16th. Seaport Global Acquisition II had issued 12,500,000 shares in its IPO on November 17th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ SGIIU opened at $10.05 on Monday. Seaport Global Acquisition II has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.01.

Get Seaport Global Acquisition II alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth about $649,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,492,000.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.