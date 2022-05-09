SG Americas Securities LLC Has $856,000 Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,141 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BJ opened at $61.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.08 and a 12-month high of $74.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.34 and its 200-day moving average is $64.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $2,359,969.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,521.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.45.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

