SG Americas Securities LLC Has $893,000 Stake in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 132.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,191 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of OptimizeRx worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 436.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $728,804.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OPRX shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $25.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.69. The company has a market cap of $460.88 million, a P/E ratio of -158.69 and a beta of 0.91. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

