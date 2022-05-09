SG Americas Securities LLC Has $947,000 Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,340 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,353,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 904.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 119,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 107,994 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 227,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACIW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

ACIW opened at $26.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.93 and a 12-month high of $40.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average of $32.07.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $323.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.86 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

