Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shapeways Inc. is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc., formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SHPW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Shapeways from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Shapeways from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of SHPW stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. Shapeways has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $12.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.40.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures V. (Jersey) L.P Index sold 513,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $1,197,163.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,793,933 shares in the company, valued at $11,169,863.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shapeways during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shapeways in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Shapeways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Shapeways in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Shapeways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

