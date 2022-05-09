SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIGA Technologies Inc. is applying viral and bacterial genomics and sophisticated computational modeling in the design and development of novel products for the prevention and treatment of serious infectious diseases, with an emphasis on products for biological warfare defense. SIGA believes that it is a leader in the development of pharmaceutical agents and vaccines to fight potential biowarfare pathogens. With broad technology platforms in both vaccines and antibiotics, SIGA’s product development programs emphasize the increasingly serious problem of drug resistant bacteria. In addition to smallpox, SIGA has antiviral programs targeting other Category A pathogens, including arenaviruses, dengue virus, and the filoviruses. “

Separately, TheStreet raised SIGA Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

SIGA opened at $7.49 on Friday. SIGA Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $542.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.50.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 52.74% and a net margin of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SIGA Technologies (Get Rating)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

