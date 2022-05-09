SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,006 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of SmileDirectClub worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 54,030 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 36,451 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SDC opened at $1.78 on Monday. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $11.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76. The firm has a market cap of $693.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.22.

SmileDirectClub ( NASDAQ:SDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lowered SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $200,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

