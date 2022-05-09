Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SNN. StockNews.com started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($17.19) to GBX 1,442 ($18.01) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.99) to GBX 1,295 ($16.18) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $928.33.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.54. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $44.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.6% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 171,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 12,071 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 11.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at $31,930,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 45.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

