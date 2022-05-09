Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock Holdings Reduced by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,629 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of Sonos worth $7,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 236.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,263,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,246,000 after buying an additional 2,292,576 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 2,513.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,831,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,269,000 after buying an additional 1,761,475 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the third quarter worth about $39,827,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 28.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,126,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,518,000 after buying an additional 915,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 4,097.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 763,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,719,000 after buying an additional 745,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $25,077.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,717 shares in the company, valued at $684,908.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 97,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $2,440,248.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,596 shares of company stock worth $4,139,960 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SONO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of SONO opened at $21.95 on Monday. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.19.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. Sonos had a return on equity of 39.60% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $664.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

