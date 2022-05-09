Square, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Square in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.52). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Square’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Square from $322.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Square from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.91.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $96.19 on Monday. Square has a 12 month low of $82.72 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -641.22 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.14.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $716,181.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,254,611.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $379,997.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $17,221,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,562 in the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 56.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 200.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

