State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 684 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TENB. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 336.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 523,335 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 29.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,272,000 after purchasing an additional 240,686 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 124.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 339,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,679,000 after purchasing an additional 188,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

TENB stock opened at $48.47 on Monday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.93 and a 1-year high of $63.61. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.57 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $6,244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,254,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $153,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 277,646 shares of company stock worth $15,804,607. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

