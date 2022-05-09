State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 794 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of MYR Group worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in MYR Group in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in MYR Group in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MYRG. Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MYR Group from $126.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $83.58 on Monday. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.77 and a 1 year high of $121.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

